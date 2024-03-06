Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

managing user/customer logins with payload

default discord avatar
thesodapoppanda7 months ago
3

Let's say you have an online store or app that uses payload what would be the easiest way to manage user/customer logins is there a built-in system or a commonly used workaround?



the expectation is that customers/users would not be able to access the CMS but would be able to log in via a separate login page, interacting with payload operations they have access to?



PS: thanks in advance just learning payload so far it's been amazing! super excited to use it in my current and future projects!

  • default discord avatar
    dan.was.here7 months ago

    you can create users with different access rights. you don't have to give them access to the admin at all or a limited admin panel.



    if you wanna check out the ecommerce template for example, there's a login form in the frontend, that uses the auth of payload, but doesn't give them access to the admin panel

  • default discord avatar
    thesodapoppanda7 months ago

    Hey amazing! Thank you!



    Edit: payload ecommerce template has an example of exactly what I was looking for.


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/templates/ecommerce

    solution:

      access: {
    read: adminsAndUser,
    create: anyone,
    update: adminsAndUser,
    delete: admins,
    admin: ({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['admin'], user),
  },

    Example for implementing auth context on nextjs/react using Content (from ecommerce )


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/templates/ecommerce/src/app/_providers/Auth/index.tsx
  • default discord avatar
    waterlord934 months ago

    thank you for linking resources, came here from discord search and this is exactly what i needed :)

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.