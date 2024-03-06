managing user/customer logins with payload

Let's say you have an online store or app that uses payload what would be the easiest way to manage user/customer logins is there a built-in system or a commonly used workaround?

the expectation is that customers/users would not be able to access the CMS but would be able to log in via a separate login page, interacting with payload operations they have access to?

PS: thanks in advance just learning payload so far it's been amazing! super excited to use it in my current and future projects!