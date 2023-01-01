Media deleted when CMS is updated

Im currently using the hosted version of Payload CMS.

Every time I push a change all media from my site gets wiped. Items are being stored locally in dev and using default storage on hosted payload.

Example collection:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const Audio: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'audio', access: { read: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'artist', type: 'text', required: true, }, ], upload: { staticURL: '/audio', staticDir: 'audio', mimeTypes: ['audio/*'], }, }; export default Audio;

Any ideas what might be causing this? Assume a config issue.