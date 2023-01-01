Media deleted when CMS is updated

Im currently using the hosted version of Payload CMS.
Every time I push a change all media from my site gets wiped. Items are being stored locally in dev and using default storage on hosted payload.
Example collection:
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Audio: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'audio',
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'artist',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
],
upload: {
staticURL: '/audio',
staticDir: 'audio',
mimeTypes: ['audio/*'],
},
};
export default Audio;
Any ideas what might be causing this? Assume a config issue.
where is payload hosted for you? are you using docker?
@jarrod69420 using payloadcms cloud.
Do you have the payload cloud plugin installed? Sounds like you might be missing that piece!https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud
