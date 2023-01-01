DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Media deleted when CMS is updated

drojkind
2 months ago
Im currently using the hosted version of Payload CMS.



Every time I push a change all media from my site gets wiped. Items are being stored locally in dev and using default storage on hosted payload.



Example collection:



import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

const Audio: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'audio',
    access: {
        read: () => true,
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'title',
            type: 'text',
            required: true,
        },
        {
            name: 'artist',
            type: 'text',
            required: true,
        },
    ],
    upload: {
        staticURL: '/audio',
        staticDir: 'audio',
        mimeTypes: ['audio/*'],
    },
};

export default Audio;

Any ideas what might be causing this? Assume a config issue.

    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    where is payload hosted for you? are you using docker?

    drojkind
    2 months ago

    @jarrod69420 using payloadcms cloud.

    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Do you have the payload cloud plugin installed? Sounds like you might be missing that piece!

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud
