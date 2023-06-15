Media image upload through rest API

Hi Everyone, I'm trying to upload image in media collection with the help of rest api in python, but its facing some 400 status code error,

Here is my my post method....

def save_image_to_cms(image_data):

cms_endpoint = "

"

image_data["_id"] = str(image_data["_id"])

response = requests.post(cms_endpoint, json=image_data)

if response.status_code == 200:

response_data = response.json()

print("Image saved in CMS:", response_data)

return response_data.get("id")

else:

print("Failed to save image in the CMS")

return None

...............

and here is the my image_data

image_data = {

"_id": ObjectId(),

"filename": filename,

"mimeType": image_file.mimetype,

"filesize": os.path.getsize(os.path.join(app.config['UPLOAD_FOLDER'], filename)),

"width": None,

"height": None,

"createdAt": datetime.now().isoformat(),

"updatedAt": datetime.now().isoformat(),

"url": image_url

}

anyone can be help me on that