DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Media image upload through rest API

default discord avatar
yogesh9220
last month
21

Hi Everyone, I'm trying to upload image in media collection with the help of rest api in python, but its facing some 400 status code error,


Here is my my post method....


def save_image_to_cms(image_data):


cms_endpoint = "

http://localhost:3000/api/media

"


image_data["_id"] = str(image_data["_id"])


response = requests.post(cms_endpoint, json=image_data)


if response.status_code == 200:


response_data = response.json()


print("Image saved in CMS:", response_data)


return response_data.get("id")


else:


print("Failed to save image in the CMS")


return None


...............



and here is the my image_data


image_data = {


"_id": ObjectId(),


"filename": filename,


"mimeType": image_file.mimetype,


"filesize": os.path.getsize(os.path.join(app.config['UPLOAD_FOLDER'], filename)),


"width": None,


"height": None,


"createdAt": datetime.now().isoformat(),


"updatedAt": datetime.now().isoformat(),


"url": image_url


}



anyone can be help me on that

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    No experience with Python, but I'll try and help. The image_data is all going to be created from Payload as the return data if the upload is successful.


    In your requests.post you need to figure out how to send a multipart file stream, not just JSON. This SO might help:

    https://stackoverflow.com/a/12385661
  • default discord avatar
    yogesh9220
    last month

    Thanks @drojkind , I will check once



    @dribbens I tried that way also it is not working, could you tell me which keys require for media image post operation

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    I think the handler looks for

    files

    in the request. What have you tried?



    Sorry, no it is

    file

    not plural



    Take a look at our test code for file uploads:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/b682c76dc7e431f4bb8dd2887240956479ae74a4/test/uploads/int.spec.ts#L27


    This is how we send http file uploads programatically. Of course this is with javascript and not Python, but the idea should be the same.

  • default discord avatar
    yogesh9220
    last month

    I just tried to hit the post api from the postman, But its showing 400 bad request


    http://localhost:3000/media

    Im passing only fileName field

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    Oh and the test rest client is defined here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/b682c76dc7e431f4bb8dd2887240956479ae74a4/test/helpers/rest.ts#L146


    Is there any error message with it?



    Filename can be read off of the file, that shouldn't be needed.



    Have you tried other files?



    What does your request look like in postman?

  • default discord avatar
    yogesh9220
    last month

    just wait i share one screenshot, its easier to understand

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    please

  • default discord avatar
    yogesh9220
    last month

    please check once

    Screen_Shot_2023-06-15_at_8.36.18_PM_2.png
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    Yeah, the

    key

    needs to be

    file


    Change

    filename

    to just

    file
  • default discord avatar
    yogesh9220
    last month

    Yeah, Its working



    Thank you so much @dribbens

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    Glad I could help!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.