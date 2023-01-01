I am using the auto generated types from Payload and a media collection for several upload fields. As I am typing my component props the media properties like e.g. "icon" is typed as string | Media which leads to error when referring to Media attributes like icon.filename because that does not exist on strings of course. It's a pain to cast all of the media types to be Media. To me the typing does not make sense so I am questioning if the mistake is on my side or there is a good reason for it to be string | Media.

autogenerated from payload-types.