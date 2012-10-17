DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
media not uploading to S3 bucket (plugin-cloud-storage)

olivier_vd
olivier_vd
2 months ago
20

Dear all, I'm having trouble storing my media collection to an S3 bucket. I followed the instructions on the github repo.


these are my configurations:


- media collections:

https://github.com/oliviervd/cms-studios/blob/main/src/collections/Media.ts


- payload config :

https://github.com/oliviervd/cms-studios/blob/main/src/payload.config.ts
  imcorfitz
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    Have you received any errors in the console that could be helpful?



    The IAM creds for your S3 bucket user - have they received sufficient permission to store data in your bucket? And have you made sure the correct bucket name is written in the permissions for the IAM role?

  ngurajeka
    ngurajeka
    2 months ago

    Also, you may need to put the region on the configuration as well.

    image.png
  olivier_vd
    olivier_vd
    2 months ago

    i've added a security policy to the user; still doesn't work though.


    what does the forcePathStyle do? Is it needed.



    {


    "Version": "2012-10-17",


    "Statement": [


    {


    "Sid": "VisualEditor0",


    "Effect": "Allow",


    "Action": "

    ",
    "Resource": [
    "arn:aws:s3:::{bucketname}",
    "arn:aws:s3::::{bucketname}/

    "


    ]


    }


    ]


    }



    in the console I'm getting a 404: not found error. I'm guessing my path isn't correct?

  imcorfitz
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago
    forcePathStyle

    allows you to change how you fetch images again. Could be useful in cases where you have maybe fastly cdn or a custom image service proxy.



    Is the record created in Payload?

  olivier_vd
    olivier_vd
    2 months ago

    yes it all works fine, it just doesn't store the file anywhere it seems.

  imcorfitz
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    If you look in your S3 bucket through AWS management console - you don't see it there neither?

  olivier_vd
    olivier_vd
    2 months ago

    no I checked



    do I need to use the user ARN as endpoint perhaps?

  imcorfitz
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    I created a custom policy for an IAM user with following:


    {
    "Version": "2012-10-17",
    "Statement": [
        {
            "Sid": "VisualEditor0",
            "Effect": "Allow",
            "Action": [
                "s3:PutObject",
                "s3:GetObjectAcl",
                "s3:GetObject",
                "s3:PutBucketAcl",
                "s3:ListBucket",
                "s3:DeleteObject",
                "s3:GetBucketAcl",
                "s3:GetBucketLocation",
                "s3:PutObjectAcl"
            ],
            "Resource": [
                "arn:aws:s3:::<bucket-name>",
                "arn:aws:s3:::<bucket-name>/*"
            ]
        }
    ]
}


    May be a permissions issue



    Also note the asterisk here

    "arn:aws:s3:::<bucket-name>/*"


    Also looks like you have too many colons here

    Screenshot_2023-05-28_at_18.15.44.png
  olivier_vd
    olivier_vd
    2 months ago

    S3://bucket-name/ would this be the endpoint?

  imcorfitz
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    no

  olivier_vd
    olivier_vd
    2 months ago

    or do i need it like this;

    https://s3.region-code.amazonaws.com/bucket-name/key-name


    ok i guess that's the issue 🙂

  imcorfitz
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID="IAM_ACCESSKEY"


    S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="IAM_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY"


    S3_BUCKET="bucket-name"


    S3_REGION="eu-west-2"


    S3_ENDPOINT="

    https://s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com

    "

  olivier_vd
    olivier_vd
    2 months ago

    Ok that resolved the issue. Everything works fine now! Thank you for your patience and help 🙂

  imcorfitz
    imcorfitz
    2 months ago

    Most welcome bud

