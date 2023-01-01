Hi, I've had a couple of issues with data not seeming to be consistent via the Local Api but can't rule out I'm going crazy through overwork 😉

I could have sworn this morning I was receiving the full url from Payload to my next.js app (both on the same server but with different sub-domains). But when I moved from my laptop to my desktop before (and restarted yarn dev on payload and npm dev on my next.js app) the images stopped showing and I had to add a BASE_URL to my code to add the domain to make them display...?!

Given I've had a couple of "wtfs?" over issues like this, I'm just a bit concerned that either I'm doing something wrong that is evading me, or something is unstable. If I had to bet, I'd put the blame on me but either way it'd be great to understand why this may be happening if anyone knows?

ps. this is media objects inside post objects.

Thanks