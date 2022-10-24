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Community Help

Media upload for .vtt file

default discord avatar
eddiedev3 years ago
2

Hello, I was wondering if we can upload

.vtt

files for video captions. I'm running into incorrect mimetype for

text/vtt

. Is this possible at the moment? I couldn't find this anywhere in discord, payload repo, nor the payload docs. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek3 years ago

    It should be absolutely possible to upload it



    Sometimes the mimetype differs a bit



    Therefore I would try to put a console log somewhere to check the actual mimetype of the file



    For example I had problems when uploading ZIP file



    Thought

    application/zip

    is the mimetype I need



    But the correct mimetype was

    application/x-zip-compressed
  • default discord avatar
    eddiedev3 years ago

    Hey Marta. Thanks for your input. This is what it logged:

    mimeType: 'application/octet-stream'

    and I was able to successfully upload. Ty!

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