Media upload for .vtt file

Hello, I was wondering if we can upload
.vtt
files for video captions. I'm running into incorrect mimetype for
text/vtt
. Is this possible at the moment? I couldn't find this anywhere in discord, payload repo, nor the payload docs. Thanks!
It should be absolutely possible to upload it
Sometimes the mimetype differs a bit
Therefore I would try to put a console log somewhere to check the actual mimetype of the file
For example I had problems when uploading ZIP file
Thought
application/zip
is the mimetype I need
But the correct mimetype was
application/x-zip-compressed
Hey Marta. Thanks for your input. This is what it logged:
mimeType: 'application/octet-stream'
and I was able to successfully upload. Ty!
