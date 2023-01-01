Media upload returning undefined

Hello everyrone!
I cloned my project to a new machine. However, when I upload an image the url returns with undefined. I didn't change any settings, it's just a different machine (Macbook Air M1).
The older machine returns:
Does anyone have a clue?
Thanks!
The api returns this:
url: 'undefined/media/thought-catalog-505eectW54k-unsplash.jpg'
hey my friend, did you set routes to land the medias on?
like the media folder is created in your source?
Yeah! It's created in my source! It's weird because it's working on my Imac.
I just set this in my .env; PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_EXTERNAL_SERVER_URL=http://localhost:3000
it's working now!
Maybe I'm being stupid but I don't remember doing that on my other machine!
Anyway... thanks for your time!
No worries
You did the great
