Media upload returning undefined

default discord avatar
.gustavocardoso
last week
3

Hello everyrone!



I cloned my project to a new machine. However, when I upload an image the url returns with undefined. I didn't change any settings, it's just a different machine (Macbook Air M1).



http://localhost:3000/admin/collections/undefined/media/science-5.svg

The older machine returns:



http://localhost:3000/media/science-5.svg

Does anyone have a clue?



Thanks!



The api returns this:

url: 'undefined/media/thought-catalog-505eectW54k-unsplash.jpg'

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    last week

    hey my friend, did you set routes to land the medias on?



    like the media folder is created in your source?

  • default discord avatar
    .gustavocardoso
    last week

    Yeah! It's created in my source! It's weird because it's working on my Imac.



    I just set this in my .env; PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_EXTERNAL_SERVER_URL=

    http://localhost:3000


    it's working now!



    Maybe I'm being stupid but I don't remember doing that on my other machine!



    Anyway... thanks for your time!

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    last week

    No worries



    You did the great

