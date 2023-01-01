Media Upload stored UTF-8 filename is change Portuguese accent characters

when I upload a file with filename

A História de Trovão.pdf

it show OK in Create New

but after I click Save, the filename in Admin and database is

, seems some problem in UTF-8 encoding,

the stored in database will be

A HistÃ³ria de TrovÃ£o.pdf

and not

A História de Trovão.pdf

like it should be,

this may occur in all languages to

seems like double encoding problem....

how can I fix it?

update : I found that using local api and

await payload.create<Media>

works, and all characters aren't modified 🙂

only in UI it gives above error