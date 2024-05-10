Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Migrate WordPress to Payload

default discord avatar
metax_198195 months ago
2

I'm seeking guidance on the process of transferring data from a WordPress website to Payload CMS. Specifically, I aim to export all the content, including posts, pages, media files, and any other relevant data from my WordPress site, and import it seamlessly into Payload CMS. Can anyone provide step-by-step instructions or recommend tools or methods to accomplish this task effectively?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr5 months ago

    This is probably not an easy task, though there may be some plugins made to assist in this kind of thing (I don't know of any offhand)



    But I don't think this migration is impossible



    I would start with migrating users, and then focus on moving content



    Wordpress offers a REST API, so you should be able to create a script on a per-data-type basis



    Where you fetch the wordpress data you want to migrate in bulk, then adjust the format of the data as needed, then loop over it and create new documents in corresponding payload collections

  • default discord avatar
    wkd10795 months ago

    i am in the middle of migrating a large wordpress project to payload. my migration script is pretty heavily tailored to my specific application, but here's a high level outline of my approach:



    1. download a SQL dump of the wordpress database and store locally. this is my source of truth for the existing documents. this approach reduces latency, and cpu load on the existing (live) wordpress app, but requires you to "freeze" publishing on wordpress while the migration is in process.


    2. migrate the "primary" content types, without relationships. for example in my application: books, authors, and publishers.


    3. circle back and migrate the relationships: for example, assign author(s) and publisher to books.


    4. (optional) delete any "orphaned" content, eg authors or publishers with 0 book relationships.



    a couple notes...



    - every payload collection has a

    wordpress_id

    readonly, indexed field with this format:

    ${post_type}:${ID}

    . this makes step 3 easy: query a book's authors by their

    wordpress_id

    s, retrieve their payload IDs, use those to build the cross-collection relationships.



    - For uploads, I have temporarily disabled

    filesRequiredOnCreate

    . This way I can create a document for every upload in my db without uploading the file. File upload would be the final step (5), only after I've built relationships between posts and media uploads in payload, and weeded out any orphaned entries (we have 100s of gbs of uploads, most of which are garbage). once the migration's finished, I'll re-enable

    filesRequiredOnCreate

    .



    - for step 2, I iterate over every row returned from wordpress and process them in a queue (better-queue). the queue helps me manage throughput, handle exceptions, etc.



    fyr, an old discussion about importing from csv:

    https://payloadcms.com/community-help/github/user-csv-import-for-a-collection

    and also heads up, I wasn't able to replicate wordpress's media URL structure with payload. more context here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1153#discussioncomment-9278483
Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.