Migration issues

default discord avatar
piupiulazers
2 days ago
3

Im having some issues when trying to run migrations before starting the payload server. Im using the following command in package.json:

"serve": "payload migrate && node dist/server.js"

, and my Dockerfile looks like this:


FROM base as runtime

ENV NODE_ENV=production
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js

WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json  ./

RUN yarn install --production && \
    yarn cache clean
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/build ./build

EXPOSE 4000

CMD ["yarn", "serve"]

The migrate command finishes successfully but it does not run any migrations. I see that the migration that I expected to be run is in the dist/migrations directory but it does not seem to pick it up.



Is there some configuration or way of telling payload where to look?



I take this as youre not meant to run transpiled migrations:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/packages/payload/src/database/migrations/readMigrationFiles.ts#L25

But does this mean I have to include all of src in my runtime image to be able to run the migrations through typescript?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    I'm actually working on a fix for this today 👍



    When done it will look in a few places for migrations and also support js files

  • default discord avatar
    piupiulazers
    2 days ago

    Great news 🙂 Thanks for letting me know 👍

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Will be in the next release:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/4292
