Migration issues

Im having some issues when trying to run migrations before starting the payload server. Im using the following command in package.json:

"serve": "payload migrate && node dist/server.js"

, and my Dockerfile looks like this:

FROM base as runtime ENV NODE_ENV=production ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js WORKDIR /home/node/app COPY package*.json ./ RUN yarn install --production && \ yarn cache clean COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/dist ./dist COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/build ./build EXPOSE 4000 CMD ["yarn", "serve"]

The migrate command finishes successfully but it does not run any migrations. I see that the migration that I expected to be run is in the dist/migrations directory but it does not seem to pick it up.

Is there some configuration or way of telling payload where to look?

I take this as youre not meant to run transpiled migrations:

But does this mean I have to include all of src in my runtime image to be able to run the migrations through typescript?