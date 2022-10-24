Migration script is empty

Hey there, while trying to migrate, I wanted to use the easy "one-liner" to create a migration ts file that would automatically add the
latest: true
flag.
However, when running that, the up and down scripts of the ts file are just empty. Am I missing something? The payload-config.ts location should be correct and I do have one collection that has
drafts: true
set.
Collection:
export const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "pages",
admin: {
useAsTitle: "fullTitle",
preview: (doc) => formatPreviewURL("pages", doc),
defaultColumns: ["fullTitle", "slug", "createdAt", "updatedAt"],
},
versions: {
drafts: true,
},
access: {
read: isAuthorOrPublic,
readVersions: isAuthor,
update: isAuthor,
delete: isAuthor,
},
hooks: {
afterChange: [
...
],
},
fields: [
...
],
};
I cant even run the script: "Unknown script "migrate:create".
add it in the package.json
"payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload/payload.config.ts payload"
and adjust the path for your payload config & dont forget to adjust your collections, fields etc. with the new Editor propertyhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0
:
from:
const myRichTextField: Field = {
name: "content",
type: "richText",
admin: {
elements: [
"h1",
"link",
// etc
],
},
};
to:
import { slateEditor } from "@payloadcms/richtext-slate";
const myRichTextField: Field = {
name: "content",
type: "richText",
editor: slateEditor({
// Move the admin property as shown below
admin: {
elements: [
"h1",
"link",
// etc
],
},
}),
};
Same here: By running
npm run payload migrate:create --file @payloadcms/db-mongodb/versions-v1-v2
payload creates currently a empty migration file with the main up/down functions:
import type { MigrateDownArgs, MigrateUpArgs } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb'
export async function up({ payload }: MigrateUpArgs): Promise<void> {
// Migration code
}
export async function down({ payload }: MigrateDownArgs): Promise<void> {
// Migration code
}
Payload Version:
2.0.3
remove the "run" of command ?
I have copy the script from the node_modules & adjust it a little bit. This workaround is working for me:
replace the content of your
migrations/<timestamp>-_payloadcms_db_mongodb_versions_v1_v2.ts
with the content of the migration.ts file & run
npm run payload migrate
Thanks! I discovered that my project was not actually updated to version 2 due to incompatible plugins (fixed via force update). I am using the website template as a base which is not updated to version 2 on Github. Tried to clone a fresh version and do the update to version 2, but I have not managed to get it to work yet. I will test your workaround when I get the time to try again. For now I keep running version 1.
Same issue also reported here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3735
It looks like there are differences in how each package manager finds the predefined migration that need to be accounted for.
The current workaround is to copy the contents of this file into your migration:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/packages/db-mongodb/predefinedMigrations/versions-v1-v2.js
Will update the above issue as well
Thanks for the answers! I have quickly used yarn to create and run the migration and that one worked well. Strange why this works but npm doesn't, especially since the v1 -> v2 migration guide specifically mentions using "npm run payload"
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