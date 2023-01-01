Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Migration script is empty

default discord avatar
thetimewalker
last week
5

Hey there, while trying to migrate, I wanted to use the easy "one-liner" to create a migration ts file that would automatically add the

latest: true

flag.


However, when running that, the up and down scripts of the ts file are just empty. Am I missing something? The payload-config.ts location should be correct and I do have one collection that has

drafts: true

set.



Collection:


export const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "pages",
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: "fullTitle",
    preview: (doc) => formatPreviewURL("pages", doc),
    defaultColumns: ["fullTitle", "slug", "createdAt", "updatedAt"],
  },
  versions: {
    drafts: true,
  },
  access: {
    read: isAuthorOrPublic,
    readVersions: isAuthor,
    update: isAuthor,
    delete: isAuthor,
  },
  hooks: {
    afterChange: [
      ...
    ],
  },
  fields: [
    ...
  ],
};
  • default discord avatar
    stangnes
    last week

    I cant even run the script: "Unknown script "migrate:create".

  • default discord avatar
    mmthd
    6 days ago

    add it in the package.json

    "payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload/payload.config.ts payload"

    and adjust the path for your payload config & dont forget to adjust your collections, fields etc. with the new Editor property

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0

    :



    from:


    const myRichTextField: Field = {
  name: "content",
  type: "richText",
  admin: {
    elements: [
      "h1",
      "link",
      // etc
    ],
  },
};


    to:


    import { slateEditor } from "@payloadcms/richtext-slate";

const myRichTextField: Field = {
  name: "content",
  type: "richText",
  editor: slateEditor({
    // Move the admin property as shown below
    admin: {
      elements: [
        "h1",
        "link",
        // etc
      ],
    },
  }),
};


    Same here: By running

    npm run payload migrate:create --file @payloadcms/db-mongodb/versions-v1-v2

    payload creates currently a empty migration file with the main up/down functions:



    import type { MigrateDownArgs, MigrateUpArgs } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb'

export async function up({ payload }: MigrateUpArgs): Promise<void> {
  // Migration code
}

export async function down({ payload }: MigrateDownArgs): Promise<void> {
  // Migration code
}


    Payload Version:

    2.0.3
  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    6 days ago

    remove the "run" of command ?

  • default discord avatar
    mmthd
    6 days ago

    I have copy the script from the node_modules & adjust it a little bit. This workaround is working for me:



    replace the content of your

    migrations/<timestamp>-_payloadcms_db_mongodb_versions_v1_v2.ts

    with the content of the migration.ts file & run

    npm run payload migrate
    migration.ts
  • default discord avatar
    stangnes
    5 days ago

    Thanks! I discovered that my project was not actually updated to version 2 due to incompatible plugins (fixed via force update). I am using the website template as a base which is not updated to version 2 on Github. Tried to clone a fresh version and do the update to version 2, but I have not managed to get it to work yet. I will test your workaround when I get the time to try again. For now I keep running version 1.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.