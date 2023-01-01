Migration script is empty

Hey there, while trying to migrate, I wanted to use the easy "one-liner" to create a migration ts file that would automatically add the
latest: true
flag.
However, when running that, the up and down scripts of the ts file are just empty. Am I missing something? The payload-config.ts location should be correct and I do have one collection that has
drafts: true
set.
Collection:
export const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "pages",
admin: {
useAsTitle: "fullTitle",
preview: (doc) => formatPreviewURL("pages", doc),
defaultColumns: ["fullTitle", "slug", "createdAt", "updatedAt"],
},
versions: {
drafts: true,
},
access: {
read: isAuthorOrPublic,
readVersions: isAuthor,
update: isAuthor,
delete: isAuthor,
},
hooks: {
afterChange: [
...
],
},
fields: [
...
],
};
I cant even run the script: "Unknown script "migrate:create".
add it in the package.json
"payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload/payload.config.ts payload"
and adjust the path for your payload config & dont forget to adjust your collections, fields etc. with the new Editor propertyhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0
:
from:
const myRichTextField: Field = {
name: "content",
type: "richText",
admin: {
elements: [
"h1",
"link",
// etc
],
},
};
to:
import { slateEditor } from "@payloadcms/richtext-slate";
const myRichTextField: Field = {
name: "content",
type: "richText",
editor: slateEditor({
// Move the admin property as shown below
admin: {
elements: [
"h1",
"link",
// etc
],
},
}),
};
Same here: By running
npm run payload migrate:create --file @payloadcms/db-mongodb/versions-v1-v2
payload creates currently a empty migration file with the main up/down functions:
import type { MigrateDownArgs, MigrateUpArgs } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb'
export async function up({ payload }: MigrateUpArgs): Promise<void> {
// Migration code
}
export async function down({ payload }: MigrateDownArgs): Promise<void> {
// Migration code
}
Payload Version:
2.0.3
remove the "run" of command ?
I have copy the script from the node_modules & adjust it a little bit. This workaround is working for me:
replace the content of your
migrations/<timestamp>-_payloadcms_db_mongodb_versions_v1_v2.ts
with the content of the migration.ts file & run
npm run payload migrate
Thanks! I discovered that my project was not actually updated to version 2 due to incompatible plugins (fixed via force update). I am using the website template as a base which is not updated to version 2 on Github. Tried to clone a fresh version and do the update to version 2, but I have not managed to get it to work yet. I will test your workaround when I get the time to try again. For now I keep running version 1.
