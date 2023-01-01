Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Migration to v2 - items not visible in admin

default discord avatar
.alp3n
5 days ago
4

Hello,



I have a problem after migrating ecommerce template to v2. I cannot see items "Pages" and "Products" collections, but "Media", "Categories", "Users" are there.



Could it be because I used custom richText before (standard in the ecommerce template) and deleted some of the elements in the fields right before migrating?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    You can’t see them at all? Or there are no items in the list view?

  • default discord avatar
    .alp3n
    4 days ago

    Exactly, there are no items in the list view.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Are they using versions? Did you follow the migration?

  • default discord avatar
    .alp3n
    4 days ago

    Thanks, I was using yarn before and blindly followed with npm which didn't work at all. Migration script did not populate with npm, but with yarn it did 🙂

