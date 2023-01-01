Hello,
I have a problem after migrating ecommerce template to v2. I cannot see items "Pages" and "Products" collections, but "Media", "Categories", "Users" are there.
Could it be because I used custom richText before (standard in the ecommerce template) and deleted some of the elements in the fields right before migrating?
You can’t see them at all? Or there are no items in the list view?
Exactly, there are no items in the list view.
Are they using versions? Did you follow the migration?
Thanks, I was using yarn before and blindly followed with npm which didn't work at all. Migration script did not populate with npm, but with yarn it did 🙂
