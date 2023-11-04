Missing padding on custom component

return ( < div > < label className = "field-label" > Lable here should be set in the collection config </ label > < DateTimeInput path = {path} datePickerProps = {{ overrides: { highlightDates: options , renderDayContents: renderDayContents , }, pickerAppearance: " dayAndTime ", timeIntervals: 15 , timeFormat: " HH:mm ", displayFormat: " MMM d , yyyy HH:mm ", }} value = {value} onChange = {(e) => setValue(e)} /> </ div > );

As you can see in the Image the padding is somehow missing, and is there a way to pass the lable to the component with the collection config? And also set the field to required?