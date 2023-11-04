Missing padding on custom component

return (
<div>
<label className="field-label">
Lable here should be set in the collection config
</label>
<DateTimeInput
path={path}
datePickerProps={{
overrides: {
highlightDates: options,
renderDayContents: renderDayContents,
},
pickerAppearance: "dayAndTime",
timeIntervals: 15,
timeFormat: "HH:mm",
displayFormat: "MMM d, yyyy HH:mm",
}}
value={value}
onChange={(e) => setValue(e)}
/>
</div>
);
As you can see in the Image the padding is somehow missing, and is there a way to pass the lable to the component with the collection config? And also set the field to required?
