Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Missing padding on custom component

default discord avatar
banks0
5 days ago
return (
    <div>
      <label className="field-label">
        Lable here should be set in the collection config
      </label>
      <DateTimeInput
        path={path}
        datePickerProps={{
          overrides: {
            highlightDates: options,
            renderDayContents: renderDayContents,
          },
          pickerAppearance: "dayAndTime",
          timeIntervals: 15,
          timeFormat: "HH:mm",
          displayFormat: "MMM d, yyyy HH:mm",
        }}
        value={value}
        onChange={(e) => setValue(e)}
      />
    </div>
  );

As you can see in the Image the padding is somehow missing, and is there a way to pass the lable to the component with the collection config? And also set the field to required?

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.