Community Help

Mixed Content HTPPS - HTPP Error.

default discord avatar
fxhax6 months ago
2

I have deployed an early version of my project on Railway; at the time of submiting a request (new user sign-up) I encounter this error:



layout-2e190bc2a1c8fba4.js:1 Mixed Content: The page at '

https://uwuteca-production.up.railway.app/sign-up

' was loaded over HTTPS, but requested an insecure resource '

http://uwuteca-production.up.railway.app/api/trpc/auth.createPayloadUser?batch=1

'. This request has been blocked; the content must be served over HTTPS.




I have tried to rederict HTPP to HTPPS in my server configuration:



imports*



const app = express();


const PORT = Number(process.env.PORT) || 3000; // Puerto local 3000 para desarrollo



const createContext = ({ req, res }: trpcExpress.CreateExpressContextOptions) => ({


req,


res,


});



export type ExpressContext = inferAsyncReturnType<typeof createContext>;



// MIDDLEWARE FOR HTPPS-HTPP


app.use((req, res, next) => {


if (req.headers['x-forwarded-proto'] !== 'https' && process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {


return res.redirect('https://' + req.headers.host + req.url);


}


return next();


});



const start = async () => {


// start server function


};




However, to no avail.


Anyone have an idea to solve the issue. It is much appreciated 🥲

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    Do you have a valid SSL certificate?

  • default discord avatar
    fxhax6 months ago

    I believe I have, since I can access the app using https:// and http:// when entering the direction on the browser.



    I am not quite sure how a deployment service work, but I think Railway generates a SSL certificate for you automatically once you deploy.



    Solution:



    Add https:// instead of http:// at the 'NEXT_SERVER_URL' (or whatever you may called it)


    variable in the deploy settings.

