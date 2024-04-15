I have deployed an early version of my project on Railway; at the time of submiting a request (new user sign-up) I encounter this error:

layout-2e190bc2a1c8fba4.js:1 Mixed Content: The page at '

' was loaded over HTTPS, but requested an insecure resource '

'. This request has been blocked; the content must be served over HTTPS.

I have tried to rederict HTPP to HTPPS in my server configuration:

imports*

const app = express();

const PORT = Number(process.env.PORT) || 3000; // Puerto local 3000 para desarrollo

const createContext = ({ req, res }: trpcExpress.CreateExpressContextOptions) => ({

req,

res,

});

export type ExpressContext = inferAsyncReturnType<typeof createContext>;

// MIDDLEWARE FOR HTPPS-HTPP

app.use((req, res, next) => {

if (req.headers['x-forwarded-proto'] !== 'https' && process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {

return res.redirect('https://' + req.headers.host + req.url);

}

return next();

});

const start = async () => {

// start server function

};

However, to no avail.

Anyone have an idea to solve the issue. It is much appreciated 🥲