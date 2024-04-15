I have deployed an early version of my project on Railway; at the time of submiting a request (new user sign-up) I encounter this error:
layout-2e190bc2a1c8fba4.js:1 Mixed Content: The page at 'https://uwuteca-production.up.railway.app/sign-up
' was loaded over HTTPS, but requested an insecure resource 'http://uwuteca-production.up.railway.app/api/trpc/auth.createPayloadUser?batch=1
'. This request has been blocked; the content must be served over HTTPS.
I have tried to rederict HTPP to HTPPS in my server configuration:
imports*
const app = express();
const PORT = Number(process.env.PORT) || 3000; // Puerto local 3000 para desarrollo
const createContext = ({ req, res }: trpcExpress.CreateExpressContextOptions) => ({
req,
res,
});
export type ExpressContext = inferAsyncReturnType<typeof createContext>;
// MIDDLEWARE FOR HTPPS-HTPP
app.use((req, res, next) => {
if (req.headers['x-forwarded-proto'] !== 'https' && process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
return res.redirect('https://' + req.headers.host + req.url);
}
return next();
});
const start = async () => {
// start server function
};
However, to no avail.
Anyone have an idea to solve the issue. It is much appreciated 🥲
Do you have a valid SSL certificate?
I believe I have, since I can access the app using https:// and http:// when entering the direction on the browser.
I am not quite sure how a deployment service work, but I think Railway generates a SSL certificate for you automatically once you deploy.
Solution:
Add https:// instead of http:// at the 'NEXT_SERVER_URL' (or whatever you may called it)
variable in the deploy settings.
