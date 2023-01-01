Mixed up urls after renaming subdomain

Initially I had

admin.

subdomain. Now I changed it to

cms.

. Updated nginx rules, reissued certificates. Can load dashboard successfully from new subdomain.

However old subdomain is still appearing in some places - in initial message and in media urls (they are trying to load from

admin.

).

With media thumbnails are obviously not working, but also new ones not uploading and old ones not updating (not allowed to perform this action).

Inside main config file server url is loaded from .env file (updated value there to be new subdomain). And inside media collection config static url is also loaded from .env (just

/media

).

What can be wrong here?

"Not allowed to perform this action" is acutally separate issue. It shows this error for any other collection or global

Or perhaps not separate. If it is reading wrong domain, then it might as well be the reason

I checked multiple times. This variable contains new url. Yet when I build and start server, it says admin panel is available at old url. Does it cache env variables from build to build or something like that?

Well, it looks like that. Starting dev server uses new value, but building and starting prod server uses old value.