Model.aggregate in 2.0

sasjumb
5 days ago
1

Hello you used to be able to aggregate to only get the props you need like so



`
 const payload = await getPayloadClient();

  const model = payload.collections[SolutionsPagesCms.slug].Model;
  const solutionsShort = await model.aggregate<{ id: string; slug: string }>([
    {
      $group: {
        _id: { $toString: "$_id" },
        slug: { $first: "$slug" }, // Using $first to get the slug of the first document in each group
      },
    },
  ]);

`



However I'm not sure how you would do that in 2.0 any ideas?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Have a look at the 2.0 release notes. There is a section about the new way to access the raw model.



    Instead of being

    payload.collections[myCollectionSlug].Model

    , it is now on the adapter like this

    payload.db.collections[myCollectionSlug]

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0
