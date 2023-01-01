Hello you used to be able to aggregate to only get the props you need like so

` const payload = await getPayloadClient(); const model = payload.collections[SolutionsPagesCms.slug].Model; const solutionsShort = await model.aggregate<{ id: string; slug: string }>([ { $group: { _id: { $toString: "$_id" }, slug: { $first: "$slug" }, // Using $first to get the slug of the first document in each group }, }, ]);

`

However I'm not sure how you would do that in 2.0 any ideas?