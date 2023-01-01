DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Modifying plugin-cloud-storage's handleUpload

default discord avatar
Domosaurus
4 months ago
2

Hi, is it possible to modify

plugin-cloud-storage

's

handleUpload

function like how I can modify the

generateFileURL

function, ex:



plugins: [
  cloudStorage({
    collections: {
      media: { adapter: <adapter>, generateFileURL: generateFileURL,              handleUpload: <modify_here> } 
    }
  })
]


I can see in the docs that

generateFileURL

is exposed to be overwritten, I was wondering if

handleUpload

could also be overwritten



oop found it, ended up doing something like this:


plugins: [
  cloudStorage({
    collections: {
      media: { adapter: () => ({ ...{}, handleUpload }), generateFileURL: generateFileURL } 
    }
  })
]
