Hi, is it possible to modify

plugin-cloud-storage

's

handleUpload

function like how I can modify the

generateFileURL

function, ex:

plugins : [ cloudStorage ({ collections : { media : { adapter : <adapter>, generateFileURL : generateFileURL, handleUpload : <modify_here> } } }) ]

I can see in the docs that

generateFileURL

is exposed to be overwritten, I was wondering if

handleUpload

could also be overwritten

oop found it, ended up doing something like this: