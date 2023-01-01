Hi, is it possible to modify
plugin-cloud-storage
's
handleUpload
function like how I can modify the
generateFileURL
function, ex:
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
media: { adapter: <adapter>, generateFileURL: generateFileURL, handleUpload: <modify_here> }
}
})
]
I can see in the docs that
generateFileURL
is exposed to be overwritten, I was wondering if
handleUpload
could also be overwritten
oop found it, ended up doing something like this:
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
media: { adapter: () => ({ ...{}, handleUpload }), generateFileURL: generateFileURL }
}
})
]
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.