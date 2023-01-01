DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
"Module build failed" with swc

sejden
sejden
4 months ago
4

Hi, recently trying to update to v1.6, but I'm getting an error when trying to make a production build. I got to pinpoint the cause down to this commit: (introduced in

1.6.18

)

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/commit/ef826c88ec40878bb36e960c2df2c68ec3c54ef6

If I comment that code out, compilation works again.



Any idea why it makes it fail to compile?


Here is the error I get:

  jesschow
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @sejden - I haven't seen this error before, are you still experiencing this on version 1.7.1?

  sejden
    sejden
    3 months ago

    Hi, thanks for the follow up. Unfortunately, yes, it's still happening with version 1.7.1. And still, when I remove the

    ignore

    from the swc options, build works again



    It seems to be related to Tailwindcss, as when I remove the @tailwind directives, build works again



    Seems to be working now with current version 🍪

