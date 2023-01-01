"Module build failed" with swc

Hi, recently trying to update to v1.6, but I'm getting an error when trying to make a production build. I got to pinpoint the cause down to this commit: (introduced in
1.6.18
)https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/commit/ef826c88ec40878bb36e960c2df2c68ec3c54ef6
If I comment that code out, compilation works again.
Any idea why it makes it fail to compile?
Here is the error I get:
Hey @sejden - I haven't seen this error before, are you still experiencing this on version 1.7.1?
Hi, thanks for the follow up. Unfortunately, yes, it's still happening with version 1.7.1. And still, when I remove the
ignore
from the swc options, build works again
It seems to be related to Tailwindcss, as when I remove the @tailwind directives, build works again
Seems to be working now with current version 🍪
