MogoServerError: transaction aborted

Am on the latest version of payload and the mongo adapter, and when doing anything related to the admin, or when querying data from the api, I get 100s of these errors in the logs:

[13:43:46] ERROR (payload): MongoServerError: Transaction with { txnNumber: 1 } has been aborted. at Connection.onMessage (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts:449:20) at MessageStream.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts:241:56) at MessageStream.emit (node:events:513:28) at processIncomingData (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts:188:12) at MessageStream._write (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts:69:5) at writeOrBuffer (node:internal/streams/writable:392:12) at _write (node:internal/streams/writable:333:10) at MessageStream.Writable.write (node:internal/streams/writable:337:10) at TLSSocket.ondata (node:internal/streams/readable:766:22) at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:513:28)

Anyone run into this before or know what might be causing it.

Thanks