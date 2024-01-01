MogoServerError: transaction aborted

Am on the latest version of payload and the mongo adapter, and when doing anything related to the admin, or when querying data from the api, I get 100s of these errors in the logs:
[13:43:46] ERROR (payload): MongoServerError: Transaction with { txnNumber: 1 } has been aborted.
at Connection.onMessage (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts:449:20)
at MessageStream.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts:241:56)
at MessageStream.emit (node:events:513:28)
at processIncomingData (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts:188:12)
at MessageStream._write (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts:69:5)
at writeOrBuffer (node:internal/streams/writable:392:12)
at _write (node:internal/streams/writable:333:10)
at MessageStream.Writable.write (node:internal/streams/writable:337:10)
at TLSSocket.ondata (node:internal/streams/readable:766:22)
at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:513:28)
Anyone run into this before or know what might be causing it.
Thanks
I'm not sure this is enough to diagnose your issue unfortunately. You might have async hooks competing and erroring as a result
Thanks for the heads up, I found something in the transactions docs that I think I might have implemented incorrectly. Was worried it was some setup issue, but seems its a hooks implementation as you suggest
Cool, hope you figure out. If you see anything we should add to the docs let us know!
