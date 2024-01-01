Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
MogoServerError: transaction aborted

default discord avatar
adampilks
last week
3

Am on the latest version of payload and the mongo adapter, and when doing anything related to the admin, or when querying data from the api, I get 100s of these errors in the logs:



[13:43:46] ERROR (payload): MongoServerError: Transaction with { txnNumber: 1 } has been aborted.

at Connection.onMessage (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts:449:20)

at MessageStream.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/connection.ts:241:56)

at MessageStream.emit (node:events:513:28)

at processIncomingData (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts:188:12)

at MessageStream._write (/home/node/app/node_modules/mongodb/src/cmap/message_stream.ts:69:5)

at writeOrBuffer (node:internal/streams/writable:392:12)

at _write (node:internal/streams/writable:333:10)

at MessageStream.Writable.write (node:internal/streams/writable:337:10)

at TLSSocket.ondata (node:internal/streams/readable:766:22)

at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:513:28)


Anyone run into this before or know what might be causing it.



Thanks

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last week

    I'm not sure this is enough to diagnose your issue unfortunately. You might have async hooks competing and erroring as a result

  • default discord avatar
    adampilks
    6 days ago

    Thanks for the heads up, I found something in the transactions docs that I think I might have implemented incorrectly. Was worried it was some setup issue, but seems its a hooks implementation as you suggest

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    yesterday

    Cool, hope you figure out. If you see anything we should add to the docs let us know!

