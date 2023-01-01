DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
MongoDB connection to specific DB not working

default discord avatar
harleyqueens
8 months ago
37

MONGODB_URI=mongodb://root:password@mongodb_container:27017/evcs


payload aint working


is it supposed to be database, then port?


I just renamed my DB


in mongodb


trying to switch payload over, getting destroyed



Original connection I had was



MONGODB_URI=mongodb://root:password@mongodb_container:27017/



btw i am using mongodb_container instead of localhost



due to container stuff

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    is mongo running via docker-compose or something? What network mode?

  • default discord avatar
    harleyqueens
    8 months ago

    Mongo is running via docker-compose

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    I would expect it to still be localhost if you're running locally and just hitting a DB running in docker

  • default discord avatar
    harleyqueens
    8 months ago

    Yes, but I am trying to connect from another container



    furthermore, if I do



    MONGODB_URI=mongodb://root:password@localhost



    it works



    but



    MONGODB_URI=mongodb://root:password@mongodb_container/evcs it does not work

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    I'm not very familiar with communicating container to container, and it seems outside the realm of Payload. Might need to look elsewhere to troubleshoot. Here is the docker-compose that can be used for development - that may be some help, not sure. 



    version: '3'

services:

  payload:
    image: node:18-alpine
    ports:
      - "3000:3000"
    volumes:
      - .:/home/node/app
      - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
    working_dir: /home/node/app/
    command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
    depends_on:
      - mongo
    environment:
      MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload
      PORT: 3000
      NODE_ENV: development
      PAYLOAD_SECRET: TESTING

  mongo:
    image: mongo:latest
    ports:
      - "27017:27017"
    command:
      - --storageEngine=wiredTiger
    volumes:
      - data:/data/db
    logging:
      driver: none

volumes:
  data:
  node_modules:
  • default discord avatar
    harleyqueens
    8 months ago

    Thats fine Elliot



    how do I then connect to



    MONGODB_URI=mongodb://root:password@localhost/evcs



    ?



    Because I cannot connect to mongodb container even in localhsot



    from my host machine



    MONGODB_URI=mongodb://root:password@localhost



    Works



    but adding /evcs doesnt

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    That seems like a valid URI to me. Maybe a permissions thing? What is the error?

  • default discord avatar
    harleyqueens
    8 months ago

    Will paste it soon



    [03:12:09] ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: Authentication failed.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Yeah, seems like your user creds don't have permission to create a new DB possibly

  • default discord avatar
    harleyqueens
    8 months ago

    Hello Elliot



    MongoServerError: not authorized on test to execute command { aggregate: "users", pipeline: [ { $match: {} }, { $group: { _id: 1, n: { $sum: 1 } } } ], cursor: {}, lsid: { id: UUID("49c9917e-62a5-4adf-a529-29d73271d386") }, $db: "test" }



    So I have done things correctly



    1. Created a new database called EVCS



    2. Gave the correct user to EVCS via mongosh shell



    3. Connected successfully with payload



    4. But payload is still wired to target the "test" database

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    This is getting into MongoDB administration territory, but a quick search of that error turns up some solutions.

    https://dba.stackexchange.com/questions/285345/not-authorized-on-test-to-execute-command


    Custom auth db of some sort possibly

  • default discord avatar
    harleyqueens
    8 months ago

    Thx it works now!



    I thought it was a payload error



    lmao

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    Glad we were able to figure it out

  • default discord avatar
    Brian WIlliams
    last month

    I had a similar issue with using a local podman container. For me, I was getting the same error, but when trying to initialize payload for the first time with

    yarn dev

    . The solution for me was to add

    ?authSource=admin

    to the end of my MONGODB_URL in .env after the payload database name.

