mongodump on Payload Cloud db

Heya! Mongo newbie here, I'd love some pointers as to how to use the

mongodump

command with my Mongo Connection String provided by Payload Cloud in order to make a backup of my project.

@jmikrut would you have any pointers? I've tried things like

mongodump --db mongodb+srv://thelongmongoconnnectionstringthatsinthepayloadcloudadmin

but getting a

'.' is an invalid character in the database name

error.