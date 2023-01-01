mongodump on Payload Cloud db

Heya! Mongo newbie here, I'd love some pointers as to how to use the
mongodump
command with my Mongo Connection String provided by Payload Cloud in order to make a backup of my project.
@jmikrut would you have any pointers? I've tried things like
mongodump --db mongodb+srv://thelongmongoconnnectionstringthatsinthepayloadcloudadmin
but getting a
'.' is an invalid character in the database name
error.
i think it's because you're passing a full connection string to the
--db
flag, when really, you should be passing the url and db name separately
#!/usr/bin/env bash
# Migrates mongo from source to dest
set -eou pipefail
# Set the following variables:
SOURCE_HOST=mongodb://localhost
SOURCE_DB=my-source-db
DEST_HOST=mongodb://localhost
DEST_DB=my-dest-db
GREEN='\033[0;32m'
NC='\033[0m'
echo -e "${GREEN}> Dumping $SOURCE_DB from $SOURCE_HOST${NC}"
mongodump --uri=$SOURCE_HOST -d $SOURCE_DB
echo -e "${GREEN}> Restoring to $DEST_DB${NC}"
mongo --eval "db.dropDatabase()" $DEST_DB
mongorestore --uri=$DEST_HOST -d $DEST_DB dump/$SOURCE_DB
echo -e "${GREEN}> Complete.${NC}"
this is a script that we use to migrate a db from one place to another, so if you just look at the first half of the script, you should see how we would format this
Thanks for the script @jmikrut !
To answer my initial question for future folks looking at this, this is the command:
mongodump --uri=$SOURCE_HOST -d $SOURCE_DB
Where
$SOURCE_HOST
is the part in yellow in your Payload Cloud mongo connection string and
$SOURCE_DB
is the part in blue.
Cheers! 🙌
