I keep getting this error when trying to run graphQLSchema
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema
const err = new MongooseError(message);
^
MongooseError: Operation `users.countDocuments()` buffering timed out after 10000ms
any idea why this is happening?
What version of payload are ya on?
the latest one
"payload": "1.6.3",
Thats odd, the command under the hood runs with mongo disabled
@jarrod69420 I just updated to
"payload": "1.6.4",
and still have the issue
keeps saying
MongooseError: Operation
users.countDocuments()
buffering timed out after 10000ms
changed to a fresh mongo db too
@generator101 This was an issue that was fixed in 1.6.9.
Give it a try and let us know.
I'm still getting this issue, I'm on 1.8.2
JFYI - resolved here:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1069809115544694805
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.