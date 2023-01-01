DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

MongooseError: Operation `users.countDocuments()` buffering timed out after 10000ms

default discord avatar
generator101
6 months ago
10

I keep getting this error when trying to run graphQLSchema

PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema



const err = new MongooseError(message);
                      ^
MongooseError: Operation `users.countDocuments()` buffering timed out after 10000ms


any idea why this is happening?

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    6 months ago

    What version of payload are ya on?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    6 months ago

    the latest one

    "payload": "1.6.3",
  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    6 months ago

    Thats odd, the command under the hood runs with mongo disabled

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    6 months ago

    @jarrod69420 I just updated to

    "payload": "1.6.4",

    and still have the issue



    keeps saying

    MongooseError: Operation

    users.countDocuments()

    buffering timed out after 10000ms


    changed to a fresh mongo db too

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @generator101 This was an issue that was fixed in 1.6.9.



    Give it a try and let us know.

  • default discord avatar
    ssyberg
    2 months ago

    I'm still getting this issue, I'm on 1.8.2



    JFYI - resolved here:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1069809115544694805
