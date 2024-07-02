Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

MongoPoolClosedError and Illegal State Transition Error

discord user avatar
denolfe
4 months ago
5

This happens locally?

  • default discord avatar
    carversen4 months ago

    Yes, locally

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    4 months ago

    Is this a fresh database as well?



    I'd be curious if you get the same thing if you change the db name in your .env (to make a fresh one) and start up

  • default discord avatar
    carversen4 months ago

    fresh database yes.



    By db name, you mean this, right?

    ...mongodb.net/db-name?retryWrites...


    Changing the db name solved the problem. Any idea what could have happened?

  • default discord avatar
    mikecebul4 months ago

    I get this all the time in development, especially with livePreview. I'm using an Mongo Atlas free M0 cluster. Im guessing there's a lot more calls in dev than in prod which causes the error, but idk.

  • default discord avatar
    carversen4 months ago

    Ah that’s weird but it makes sense

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.