MongoPoolClosedError and Illegal State Transition Error

This happens locally?
Yes, locally
Is this a fresh database as well?
I'd be curious if you get the same thing if you change the db name in your .env (to make a fresh one) and start up
fresh database yes.
By db name, you mean this, right?
...mongodb.net/db-name?retryWrites...
Changing the db name solved the problem. Any idea what could have happened?
I get this all the time in development, especially with livePreview. I'm using an Mongo Atlas free M0 cluster. Im guessing there's a lot more calls in dev than in prod which causes the error, but idk.
Ah that’s weird but it makes sense
