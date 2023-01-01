Moving the Forms and Form Submissions collection to a different group?

The form builder plugin takes care of creating the collection for Forms and Form Submissions, however, I can't seem to find a way to put them in a different group in the sidebar. I assumed I could pass the group property in the FormBuilder config as part of the config parameter but that doesn't seem to work. Is this possible?
did you try with that?
formOverrides
and
formSubmissionOverrides
should work
import { buildConfig } from "payload/config";
import formBuilder from "@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder";
buildConfig({
plugins: [formBuilder({
formOverrides: {
group: "My group"
},
formSubmissionOverrides: {
group: "My group"
},
},
)],
})
Putting the group inside the admin property works. Thanks a lot! 🙏
i forgot that you also need to put it inside admin too, but it's good that you solved it.
