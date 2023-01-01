DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Moving the Forms and Form Submissions collection to a different group?

default discord avatar
2me2you
2 weeks ago
3

The form builder plugin takes care of creating the collection for Forms and Form Submissions, however, I can't seem to find a way to put them in a different group in the sidebar. I assumed I could pass the group property in the FormBuilder config as part of the config parameter but that doesn't seem to work. Is this possible?

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu0455
    2 weeks ago

    did you try with that?


    formOverrides

    and

    formSubmissionOverrides

    should work


    import { buildConfig } from "payload/config";
import formBuilder from "@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder";

buildConfig({
  plugins: [formBuilder({
   formOverrides: {
      group: "My group"
   },
   formSubmissionOverrides: {
     group: "My group"
   },
  },
 )],
})
  • default discord avatar
    2me2you
    2 weeks ago

    Putting the group inside the admin property works. Thanks a lot! 🙏

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu0455
    2 weeks ago

    i forgot that you also need to put it inside admin too, but it's good that you solved it.

