Multi-tenancy Architecture

Does anyone have any feedback/insight on this SAAS model illustrated in the diagram? The goal is to automate as many processes as possible.
At the moment I have these Qs:
Do I have to manually point each front-end to a specific user's CMS portal and deploy to Vercel. Can this be automated by using this or a different architecture?
If I want to add more themes (available to prior and new users)... how do I safely and simply go about that?
I'd like to run 1 CMS server with many front-end servers, if viable. That way if the server goes down they're independent. Though if a different architectural approach is more suited I'm interested.
Can I use 1 front-end server too or will it be too slow/risky with over 50 users sharing?
i don't see any issue with this at all
you could probably also use one frontend server, but the big factor there is how to serve / scale traffic from different domains (if that is part of your offering)
Thanks James. I'll research more.
