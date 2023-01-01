Multi-tenancy e-commerce setup and pricing

Hi. If I build an e-commerce platform where there's multiple vendors selling their own products, and therefore have their own vendor profile (eg. myecommerceplatform.com/johnscabbages).

1. What pricing model does that fall under and why? I'm not sure what custom-domains is specifically referring to within the Payload Pro model. I assume www.myeccommerceplatform.com counts as 1 custom domain, so I can have multiple tenants within that domain? (www.myeccommerceplatform.com/tenant1)

2. How might I go about setting this up within Payload? If they are to create a profile within the 1 platform. (myecommerceplatform.com/johnscabbages)