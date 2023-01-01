Multi-tenant Demo and Postgres Issues

Hello!

I ran into an issue deploying the multi-tenant demo. The database seeding throws the error "error: insert or update on table "users_tenants_roles" violates foreign key constraint "users_tenants_roles_parent_id_users_tenants_id_fk"" on both Neon and Supabase.

I did a bit of digging and figured out that I could run the migrate command, which successfully pushed up to both Neon and Supabase. I disabled the payload seed and DB drop in the .env and everything loaded fine. I tried it again with the payload seed enabled, which at least seeded the super user and a couple of tenants.

While doing some digging, I did come across this and applied the workaround, so I do not know if that's needed as well for this workaround. If required, I can revert the changes and give it a shot.

I did reference this as well, but I am on the latest version of the postgresql connector.

Is it something to do with the seed.ts in the example?

Thank you!