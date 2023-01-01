Multi tenant setup and access control

I am trying out payload cms to use as a backend for my multi tenant saas app.

Users can be part of an organisation and in each organisation they are a member they will have a specific role (owner, admin, member). If a user is not a member in an organisation they won't be able to access the organisation at all. If they are a member of the organisation they will be able to access the organisation, and depending on what role they have they have access to different crud operations within the organisation.

In my current setup I have three collections

- Users

- Organisations

- OrganisationMembers

OrganisationMembers have the following fields

- Relationship field for organisations

- Relationship field for users

- Text field for role

How can I create an access control function on the collection

Organisations

that only allows users connected to that Organisation within the collection

OrganisationMembers

access.

I.e. I need to read from another collection to verify if a user have access to update another Collection?