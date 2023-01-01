Hi. I'd like to offer theme selection to multiple tenants. So the core database will be my Payload Cloud server and I'll have access to the admin panel via mywebsite.com/admin . If the tenants have their own business domains eg. JohnDoe.com and point their DNS to Payload Cloud server, how do I setup their admin panel? I'd like them to register as a tenant which will create their own sub-directory and then they can choose their content - theme, styling.

What logic do you suggest?

Multi-tenant setup without custom-URLS