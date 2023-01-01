Multi-tenant website deployed to Payload Cloud Pro?

Hi. In the scenario I develop and sell 1-3 websites themes (Nextjs, Payload) to > 20 clients. Can I use a monorepo that contains all of the clients and can I deploy to Payload Cloud Pro and have the clients configure their DNS settings to point to the server? I have no experience with any of this, open to any suggestions that simplify the process.

The objective will be to scale to over 100 clients, so ideally the development caters to that from the start.

Any search terms you recommend for learning?