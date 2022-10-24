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Community Help

Multiple file size upload

default discord avatar
.bakry3 years ago
8

I have 3 different type of uploads and i want to set a size limit for each one


Images : 1MB


Videos: 500mb


Audio : 25mb


i found a global option in the documentation any idea how can i do this for each collection ?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    hmmmm this is a very good question



    right now we add the file-upload middleware once, on the

    /api

    router - - meaning it gets passed options only once



    i think this could be done by passing a custom

    filesize

    field



    where you can write a validation on that field

  • default discord avatar
    .bakry3 years ago

    can you elaborate more ?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    ok so for every built-in field that Payload exposes, if you

    pass the config your OWN, with the same name

    , Payload will "match" your provided field and merge in its defaults, with your settings as preference



    here are the base upload collection fields that Payload injects:



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/uploads/getBaseFields.ts

    if you swap in a field with name

    filesize

    , you could merge in a custom

    validate

    function that enforces your restrictions 👍

  • default discord avatar
    .bakry3 years ago

    like this ?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    exactly



    give that a shot

  • default discord avatar
    .bakry3 years ago

    yesss its working ty ty

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    beautiful

  • default discord avatar
    _timboozle2 years ago

    hi! i was looking for this exact solution, however, i have no idea how to implement this. how and where would i need to provide this custom filesize field?

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