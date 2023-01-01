DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
my pipeline is breaking due to a Typescript error:...

default discord avatar
Payload-Bot
last month
6

my pipeline is breaking due to a Typescript error:



server/collections/Users.ts(80,21): error TS2322: Type '{ RowLabel: ({ data, index }: { data: any; index: any; }) => JSX.Element; }' is not assignable to type '{ Filter?: ComponentType<any> | undefined; Cell?: ComponentType<any> | undefined; Field?: ComponentType<any> | undefined; }'.
  Object literal may only specify known properties, and 'RowLabel' does not exist in type '{ Filter?: ComponentType<any> | undefined; Cell?: ComponentType<any> | undefined; Field?: ComponentType<any> | undefined; }'.


Original message from @jamesryan - Moved from https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1139236080034521230 (in #general)
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last month

    what version of payload are you on?

  • default discord avatar
    jamesryan
    last month
    "payload": "^1.11.4",
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last month

    interesting, works for me



    want to share your users collection here again?

  • default discord avatar
    jamesryan
    last month
    import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';



const Users: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'users',
    admin: {
        useAsTitle: 'email',
        disableDuplicate: true,
    },
    fields: [
      
        {
            label: 'Password history',
            name: 'passwordHistory',
            type: 'array',
            admin: {
                initCollapsed: true,
                components: {
                    RowLabel: RowLabel,
                },
                condition: (_, siblingData) => {
                    return siblingData.passwordHistory && siblingData.passwordHistory.length > 0;
                },
            },
            access: {
                create: () => false,
                update: () => false,
                read: userHasUserManagerRole,
            },

            fields: [
                {
                    name: 'password',
                    type: 'text',
                    label: 'Password',
                    hidden: true,
                },
                {
                    name: 'updatedAt',
                    type: 'text',
                    label: 'Updated at',
                    hidden: true,
                },
                {
                    name: 'updatedBy',
                    type: 'text',
                    label: 'Updated by',
                    hidden: true,
                },
                {
                    name: 'userSnapshot',
                    type: 'textarea',
                    label: 'User snapshot',
                    hidden: true,
                },
            ],
        },
    ],
    hooks: {
        beforeOperation: [checkPasswordStrength],
        beforeValidate: [storePasswordHistory],
    },
};

export default Users;


    RowLabel:



    `
const RowLabel: React.FC<{ data: any, index: number }> = ({ data, index }) => {
  const checkIsCompactView = width => (width <= 1572 && width >= 1024) || width <= 690;
    const [isCompactView, setIsCompactView] = useState(checkIsCompactView(window.innerWidth));

    useEffect(() => {
        const handleResize = () => {
            setIsCompactView(checkIsCompactView(window.innerWidth));
        };

        window.addEventListener('resize', handleResize);
        return () => {
            window.removeEventListener('resize', handleResize);
        };
    }, []);

    if (isCompactView) {
        return (
            <CompactRowLabelWrapper>
                <EditLabel>Edited:</EditLabel>
                <CompactP>
                    {data.updatedAt} by {data.updatedBy}
                </CompactP>
            </CompactRowLabelWrapper>
        );
    } else {
        return (
            <RowLabelWrapper>
                <Index>
                    <P>Index:</P>
                    <DataItem>{index}</DataItem>
                </Index>
                <UpdatedOn>
                    <P>Updated on:</P>
                    <DataItem>{data.updatedAt}</DataItem>
                </UpdatedOn>
                <UpdatedBy>
                    <P>Updated by:</P>
                    <DataItem>{data.updatedBy}</DataItem>
                </UpdatedBy>
            </RowLabelWrapper>
        );
    }
};


    Even using the supplied

    RowLabel

    example in the docs - the TS error would flag up as well so I don't think it's to do w/ my custom component

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last month

    The one in the docs should show how to import

    RowLabelArgs

    but does not. Here is how you should type your custom component:



    import { RowLabelArgs } from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/RowLabel/types';
import * as React from 'react';


export const RowLabelComponent: React.FC<RowLabelArgs> = ({ data, index }) => (
  <div>custom row label</div>
);


    We should make the import better for the row label args and update the docs.



    But I still was unable to repro the error message you are getting. Maybe try removing your yarn lock and node modules and re-run

    yarn
  • default discord avatar
    jamesryan
    last month

    Thanks @jarrod_not_jared - spinning a fresh deployment 🤞



    I'll action your recommendations as well re

    yarn.lock
