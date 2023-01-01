So I was tasked with looking into Payload Cloud for my company. We aren't considering moving to using it any time soon, but we wanted to see how it currently works.

Our biggest questions were...

1. If our Payload API server goes down, can we read from a cache somewhere

- The answer appears to be "yes" because of CloudFlare

- Is that accurate?

2. What's Cloud's tech stack?

- Digital Ocean

- CloudFlare

- What else?

I then attempted to deploy our site (Next.js Turbo monorepo containing our ecommerce site's Next.js code, our Payload CMS instance, and shared packages using pnpm as the package manager). A couple of notes for the team that I came across...

- If I'm on

<team>/<project> while the app is building/failing to build, I don't see a way to get to the project settings page besides appending /settings to the url. Might I suggest adding a link to the settings page here?

- I haven't been able to get things to build because, even after adding

corepack enable

to the install command, the container tries to look for

package-lock.json

or

yarn.lock

but doesn't seem to support pnpm's

pnpm-lock.yml

lockfile (error pictured).

- Are there plans to incorporate an environment variable import functionality? Or more/better/faster ways to add environment variables to the project? I'd suggest looking into how Railway does this and providing multiple different options.

- I can't seem to see all of my branches on GitHub, so I'm not sure if the integration is broken or what's up. I couldn't see our

main

branch so I left the option blank and it auto-selected the branch but still hasn't been able to build.

Anyway, those are my current thoughts and concerns and questions. I'll post more here if I figure anything out. Thanks team for any help/feedback you can provide!