Native mongodb queries within payload

default discord avatar
gak4u
2 months ago
8

Can I write native mongodb queries within payload without creating new connection? I would like to do some aggregations and also do some count queries.

  paulpopus
    paulpopus
    2 months ago

    Hey @gak4u , I couldn't find the docs page for this but you have direct access to the mongoose model inside the local API via

    collections.slug.Model


    Does this fit within your needs?

    image.png
  gak4u
    gak4u
    2 months ago

    @paulpopus you are lifesaver!!

  jarrod69420
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Yep you have complete access to the models like @paulpopus described.



    When accessing a model directly just know that things like access-control & hooks will not run (which is fine). Only

    payload.

    operations (create/read/update/delete etc.) trigger hooks and access control to run.

  ssyberg
    ssyberg
    last month

    Is there any way to access the mongo connection NOT through a model (e.g. so you could run database level operations?)

  jmikrut
Payload Team
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    that's a question for mongoose honestly but it's a good question



    i bet mongoose has some way of doing that



    payload itself doesn't though

