I'm using the near operator to query a list of locations based on their proximity from me. The items seem to be returned in random order instead of the nearest first as defined in the documentation.

const lng = myProfile.location[0]

const lat = myProfile.location[1]

const query = {

location: {

near: [

lng,

lat,

10000,

]

},

and: [

{

subcategories: {

equals: subcategory,

}

},

]

};

const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify(

{

where: query,

},

{ addQueryPrefix: true },

);

I'm using Payload 1.9.1. Could this be a bug?

Ahh looks like it's a known issue

Upgrading to the latest version fixed the issue 👍