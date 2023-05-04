Need advice on RTL support

Greetings lovely people 👋

I've been working with payload for the last two months for a project and I'm trying to translate the admin dashboard into Arabic.

the translation is almost done (needs testing) but it would be useless if I can't solve some issues I'm facing so I would much appreciate your input 🙏

1) you guessed it! 😅 rtl support for the layout, it's a bit overwhelming since I did get the opportunity to dig a little in source but not to a point where I have a plan of execution, how can I integrate this in a "none-hacky" way? what do I have to consider?

2) a subsequent of num 1 is the that any text field might need to be rtl too, but in an opt-in way, so I would imagine it being like a property on the field that's only activated in case the field is localized and the current locale being edited is rtl and it sets the default text alignment. another approach would be to just create a custom version of the text fields that uses the hooks and maybe a property in "custom" field key to signal to the custom component to be rtl but then I'd have to package it as a plugin and the translation would be part standard and part plugin 🤔 am I missing something or does any of these sound like a reasonable approach?