Need insight on validation error

I have a bug in my production Payload instance where I'm unable to add new or update existing items for a collection. I've been unable to reproduce this locally or in a development environment, the error is only occurring in production. I'd like to know if there are any ways I can debug this issue further to determine where exactly the validation is failing.
I updated to the latest version of Payload and the issue still persists. The error in the logs is:
[11:49:39] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: items.page
at create (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/create.js:145:19)
at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at async createHandler (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/create.js:14:21)
Good morning @synthluvr - happy to help debug, could you share your collection config?
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
const Menus: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "menus",
admin: {
defaultColumns: ["name", "items"],
useAsTitle: "name",
},
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: "name",
type: "text",
required: true,
unique: true,
},
{
name: "items",
type: "array",
required: true,
maxRows: 8,
fields: [
{
name: "name",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
{
name: "page",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "pages",
},
{
name: "url",
type: "text",
},
],
},
],
};
export default Menus;
hmm and pages is the slug of the other collection?
yes
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
import slug from "../fields/slug";
const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "pages",
admin: {
defaultColumns: ["title"],
useAsTitle: "title",
},
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
type: "tabs",
tabs: [
{
label: "Content",
fields: [
{
name: "title",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "content",
type: "richText",
},
],
},
],
},
slug(),
{
name: "chatbox",
type: "checkbox",
defaultValue: true,
admin: {
position: "sidebar",
},
},
],
};
export default Pages;
I see in your screenshot that no page is selected
Is this happening even when one is selected?
Yes. The validation is a bit random, I haven't been able to precisely reproduce. Doesn't seem to matter if I select a page or not
Hmm
If you don't mind trying an idea out
I managed to create two menus without issue. I created a third menu and it started resulting in validation errors when I tried updating. If I try and create a fourth menu then validation seems to always fail
What if you change the name of your array field
to something else
change "items" to "tests" or something
wondering if this has to do with some kind of remenants from an update to a field config in mongo
by changing the name of the array field, i believe it is generating a new structure
so that if there was a problematic overlap in field names from some kind of remnant
this would bypass it
ok I'll try
I'm getting a new error
This seems to be an issue with how I'm running Payload. I'm trying to run Payload locally but connect to the production database
Still getting the same error
That's after renaming items to tests
When I run it locally it works, but on production it keeps failing with the validation error
I created a Menus2 collection and recreated everything successfully. It's just the original Menus collection that is having problems
Very strange
I dropped the menus collection entirely in MongoDB and recreated everything. Now it's working as expected. Deleting from Payload UI wasn't enough, I had to drop it from Mongo
So I guess this is some sort of Payload bug where the data in mongo became invalid, but I cannot reproduce and don't know what caused it
@synthluvr
Sprry I was dealing with a fire at work
Yeah so DB migrations are not created in Payload
And sometimes if you have an existing collection, or fields - and it gets redefined, structural issues can happen
I'm not sure it's entirely related
but at minimum, here are some notes I took on resolved a collection that was stuck
https://gist.github.com/notchris/c5155073bbbb08a487b349c52f6823ae
I see. It's strange to me that the error was presented as a validation error. Seemingly everything was okay except when saving items
