Needing help with a block component

Hi. I'd like to render the selected rooms data, such as title, description, images, price. No styling at this point.

What should my Component code be, or can you please provide keywords to search to learn how to do it, if you're not willing to write out the code.

Rooms block config:

import React from 'react'; import { Block } from 'payload/types'; export const Rooms: Block = { slug: 'rooms-block', labels: { singular: 'Rooms Block', plural: 'Rooms Blocks', }, fields: [ { name: 'selectRooms', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'rooms', hasMany: true, }, ], };

the incorrect Rooms/Component.tsx

import React from 'react'; import NextImage from 'next/image'; import RichText from '../../components/RichText'; import classes from './index.module.css'; import sizes from './sizes.json'; import { MediaType } from '../../collections/Media'; import { Rooms } from './Config'; export type RoomsBlockProps = { selectRooms: Array<any>; }; export const RoomsBlock: React.FC<RoomsBlockProps> = ({ selectRooms }) => { return ( <div> {selectRooms.map((room) => ( <div key={room._id}> <h2>{room.title}</h2> <img src={room.featuredImage.url} alt={room.featuredImage.alt} /> <p>{room.description}</p> <p>Price: {room.price}</p> </div> ))} </div> ); };

collection/Room.ts