Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Nested blocks don't work in Lexical (Payload 2.0)

default discord avatar
dr_mint
last week
2

Very excited about blocks in rich text. However, I quickly found something unexpected.


I'm trying to use a

transcript

block inside Lexical Rich Text field. The

transcript

block has only one

lines

field which is also a block field (which can contain

cue

or

line

blocks).


I can create a

transcript

block without problems, but I can't add blocks to its

lines

field.



I'm tried in a minimal setup using create-payload-app, changing the RTE to Lexical, and adding the following

transcript

block:



export const transcriptBlock: Block = {
  slug: "transcriptBlock",
  labels: { singular: "Transcript", plural: "Transcripts" },
  fields: [
    {
      name: "lines",
      type: "blocks",
      required: true,
      admin: { initCollapsed: true },
      blocks: [
        {
          slug: "lineBlock",
          labels: { singular: "Line", plural: "Lines" },
          fields: [
            {
              name: "content",
              type: "richText",
              required: true,
            },
          ],
        },
        {
          slug: "cueBlock",
          labels: { singular: "Cue", plural: "Cues" },
          fields: [
            {
              name: "content",
              type: "textarea",
              required: true,
            },
          ],
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};


I also have a collection to test the RTE called

Posts

export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "posts",
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: "title",
  },
  fields: [
    { name: "title", type: "text", required: true },
    { name: "content", type: "richText" },
  ],
};


I'll open a GitHub issue later today, unless someone points out a blatant mistake.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last week

    That does look like an issue. Could you open a GitHub issue for that? Just makes it easier to keep track of it!

  • default discord avatar
    dr_mint
    last week

    Thanks for the reply Alessio, here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3531

    Sorry I didn't have the time to make a fork and have a reproduction ready tonight 🙇‍♂️

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.