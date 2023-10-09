Very excited about blocks in rich text. However, I quickly found something unexpected.

I'm trying to use a

transcript

block inside Lexical Rich Text field. The

transcript

block has only one

lines

field which is also a block field (which can contain

cue

or

line

blocks).

I can create a

transcript

block without problems, but I can't add blocks to its

lines

field.

I'm tried in a minimal setup using create-payload-app, changing the RTE to Lexical, and adding the following

transcript

block:

export const transcriptBlock : Block = { slug : "transcriptBlock" , labels : { singular : "Transcript" , plural : "Transcripts" }, fields : [ { name : "lines" , type : "blocks" , required : true , admin : { initCollapsed : true }, blocks : [ { slug : "lineBlock" , labels : { singular : "Line" , plural : "Lines" }, fields : [ { name : "content" , type : "richText" , required : true , }, ], }, { slug : "cueBlock" , labels : { singular : "Cue" , plural : "Cues" }, fields : [ { name : "content" , type : "textarea" , required : true , }, ], }, ], }, ], };

I also have a collection to test the RTE called

Posts

export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { slug : "posts" , admin : { useAsTitle : "title" , }, fields : [ { name : "title" , type : "text" , required : true }, { name : "content" , type : "richText" }, ], };

I'll open a GitHub issue later today, unless someone points out a blatant mistake.