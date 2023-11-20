Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Nested blocks saving error

default discord avatar
miguel255
4 days ago

Hi, I'm trying to make a very simple setup with rows and columns in my Payload CMS project.



However, I'm facing an error where, if I add more columns than 1 column, I'll get an error.



Here is the code that I'm using for created row and columns.


import type { Block, Field } from 'payload/types'

import { invertBackground } from '../../fields/invertBackground'
import richText from '../../fields/richText'
import { CallToAction } from '../CallToAction'
import { MediaBlock } from '../MediaBlock'

const columnFields: Field[] = [
  {
    name: 'size',
    type: 'select',
    defaultValue: 'oneThird',
    options: [
      {
        value: 'oneThird',
        label: 'One Third',
      },
      {
        value: 'half',
        label: 'Half',
      },
      {
        value: 'twoThirds',
        label: 'Two Thirds',
      },
      {
        value: 'full',
        label: 'Full',
      },
    ],
  },

  {
    name: 'row',
    type: 'blocks',
    maxRows: 1,
    blocks: [
      CallToAction,
      MediaBlock,
      {
        slug: 'richText',
        fields: [
          richText({}, { elements: ['textAlign'] }),
          {
            name: 'verticalAlign',
            type: 'select',
            defaultValue: 'top',
            options: [
              {
                value: 'top',
                label: 'Top',
              },
              {
                value: 'center',
                label: 'Center',
              },
              {
                value: 'bottom',
                label: 'Bottom',
              },
            ],
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
]

export const Content: Block = {
  slug: 'content',
  fields: [
    invertBackground,
    {
      name: 'columns',
      type: 'array',
      fields: columnFields,
    },
  ],
}


I've attached my error as file.



Is there some kind of limitation that I'm missing in regards to the use of the field type "blocks"?



Furthermore, if my approach to field and columns is bad - plz enlighten me🙏



This may also be relevant, this is the "content" component that pages collection is using. In this particular case im using the block "Content" to create field and columns.


{
          label: 'Content',
          fields: [
            {
              name: 'layout',
              type: 'blocks',
              required: true,
              blocks: [CallToAction, Content, MediaBlock, Archive, ContactForm],
            },
          ],
        },


I don't know if this gives any more content to the issue. But this is a more "visual" representation of the issue.


Step 1 (screenshot 1). I've added a content field to the pages collection. I've chosen the "Content" type field, which is my case allows me to do the columns and rows. I've also added a single column with a row. I can save this as draft without any issues.



Step 2 (screenshot 2). I've replicated step one (added another column with a row). Now when i press save draft, I get the error as stated above.



I've just tested another style of layout for pagebuilding. I happen to get the same type of error, so i guess the issue is not related to the exact structure that was stated in in original question.



Looks like the fix was simply updating all Payload related dependencies. Found [this](

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3991

) issue - which made me tripple check all deps.

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.