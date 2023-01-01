Nested docs, parents from another collection

Hi guys, I used nested docs plugin with my

pages

collection, it's working fine, but now I wanna use it with other collections to be able to customize and translate all part of my website url.

I try to implement the same logic on my

articles

collection, but If I select a parent from another collection than

articles

, it doesn't works. The

docs param

of my

generateURL

function is not filled by

pages document relation

.

My goal is to be able to target

pages

parent from

articles

collection.

Here is my plugin config: