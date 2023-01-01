Nested Docs UI improvement

Hey all and @jacobsfletch, I've added the official Nested Docs plugin to my Payload instance. It works perfectly fine, though there is a significant UI deficiency I think.
In the list view of collection docs, there is no visual indicator of the relationships.
The minimal implementation would probably consist of 2 features:
- add a dash or other indicator in front of the children doc's title
- alter the sorting so that children are getting properly ordered right after their parent
...aka WP's default behavior
Ver. #2 - recreate what Nested Pages WP plugin does.
Any chance of getting this in? 🙂
Thanks!
👍 you can add a
fullTitle
field to your collection with a
beforeChange
field hook to populate based on your breadcrumbs, something like this:
export const populateFullTitle = (breadcrumbs: unknown): string | undefined => {
if (Array.isArray(breadcrumbs)) {
return breadcrumbs.reduce((title, breadcrumb, i) => {
if (i === 0) return `${breadcrumb.label}`;
return `${title} > ${breadcrumb.label}`;
}, '');
}
return undefined;
};
And here's your field config:
{
name: 'fullTitle',
type: 'text',
hooks: {
beforeChange: [
populateFullTitle,
],
},
admin: {
components: {
Field: () => null,
},
},
},
Then you can put this field in your
defaultColumns
so that it displays in the table view by default:
defaultColumns: [
'fullTitle',
]
And now you can also sort by this field in your queries
?sort=fullTitle
Hi @jacobsfletch, thank a lot for your suggestion! 🙂 And how do I make the collection list sorted by fullTitle by default for all the users?
Also, if anyone stumbles upon this one, I'll just clarify that the Field Hook gets passed args and within these, there are breadcrumbs in
args.data.breadcrumbs
.
Ithink
if you set
fullTitle
as your
useAsTitle
then include it in
defaultColumns
, the list view will automatically sort by this field although I have not tested this
Default sort would be a great feature to add
