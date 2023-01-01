Nested Docs UI improvement

Hey all and @jacobsfletch, I've added the official Nested Docs plugin to my Payload instance. It works perfectly fine, though there is a significant UI deficiency I think.

In the list view of collection docs, there is no visual indicator of the relationships.

The minimal implementation would probably consist of 2 features:

- add a dash or other indicator in front of the children doc's title

- alter the sorting so that children are getting properly ordered right after their parent

...aka WP's default behavior

Ver. #2 - recreate what Nested Pages WP plugin does.

Any chance of getting this in? 🙂

Thanks!