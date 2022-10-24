Nested media is only showing image ids array.

Hi! I'm really struggling with making this work in one Local API call.
· products -> joined with product-variants
·· product-variants -> has "images" upload field with relationTo "media" collection
··· media
No matter what I do, which select fields I add, which populate fields I add or what depth I set on payload.find() that I'm able to see full media image object (with filename, sizes, url...etc).
The only way I've managed to do it is by getting all of product-variants ids, then mapping over them to fetch each image by its id (which they do appear in the images array), then merging all objects.
Also, when I was doing this looping approach, if I added "select" object to only get "filename" and "sizes" objects, for example, now "images" array would be empty; not even image ids.
I don't know if I'm missing anything but I can assure that I've tried 200 different things and I still can't get it to work as it should.
It shouldn't be this hard to fetch this kind of nested objects 🫤
In case someone has the same problem, I found the problem. I feel too dumb for wasting so much time for a single line, but here it is the solution:
- For "join" fields, maxDepth is defaulted to 1, which did not allow nested images object to be fetched regardless of the "depth" you set in the Local API call.
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