nested pagination

Heyo! I've run into an issue where a the elements of a relationship field gets paginated.

I have the collection

Lineups

which have an

Artists

relation (hasMany: true) field, however there are usually > 100 artists for each lineup.

When i request lineups through the REST api, the artists are automatically paginated to size 10.

I tried accessing the properties on artists on a lineups query by using

artists.limit=500

as a guess, but no luck.

Is there a way to paginate for nested values, or (preferably) set a higher limit for them? Do i have to use the GraphQL endpoint to fix this?

Thanks for any help!