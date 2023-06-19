Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
nested pagination

default discord avatar
sibergenome
5 months ago
6

Heyo! I've run into an issue where a the elements of a relationship field gets paginated.



I have the collection

Lineups

which have an

Artists

relation (hasMany: true) field, however there are usually > 100 artists for each lineup.



When i request lineups through the REST api, the artists are automatically paginated to size 10.



I tried accessing the properties on artists on a lineups query by using

artists.limit=500

as a guess, but no luck.



Is there a way to paginate for nested values, or (preferably) set a higher limit for them? Do i have to use the GraphQL endpoint to fix this?



Thanks for any help!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    What does the request you're making look like?

  • default discord avatar
    sibergenome
    5 months ago

    Querying lineups with GET

    http://localhost:3000/api/lineups/{lineup_id}?depth=3

    , which returns:



    {
    "id": "649011d4bab507b4315d8c66",
    "artists": [
        "648ffe81281ddf5744f8197c",
        {+ 9 more IDs...}
    ],
    "createdAt": "2023-06-19T08:29:08.340Z",
    "updatedAt": "2023-06-19T08:29:08.340Z"
}

    My (simplified) schema looks like this:



    const Lineups: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'lineups',
  access: {
    ...
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
      unique: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'artists',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'artistprofiles',
      hasMany: true,
    }
};
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @dribbens is this at all related to the relationship field issue you worked on recently?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    No, I made some frontend changes but nothing on the backend where this bug seems to be located

  • default discord avatar
    sibergenome
    5 months ago

    FWIW I've noticed it behaves the same in the admin UI, I can only get 10 artists.



    Opened an issue on github:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2885
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Thank you for making an issue for it. I think I have an understanding on what is going on. We'll get working on it so we can get a patch out, likely early next week.

