Hi! I'm encountering a strange issue with my Payload CMS setup. In my local environment, when I create a new post, it appears immediately after refreshing the page. However, when I deploy the project to Vercel and perform the same steps, the new post doesn't show up on the frontend. Interestingly, when I check the

/api/posts

endpoint, the newly created post is there, but it still doesn't appear in the frontend.

Here's the code for the

/api/posts

endpoint:

import configPromise from '@payload-config' import { getPayload } from 'payload' export const GET = async ( ) => { const payload = await getPayload ({ config : configPromise, }) const data = await payload. find ({ collection : 'media' , }) return Response . json (data) }

And here's the code responsible for fetching the posts to display on the frontend:

"use server" import { getPayload } from 'payload' import config from '@payload-config' export async function getMedia ( ) { const payload = await getPayload ({ config : config, }); const media = await payload. find ({ collection : 'media' , depth : 1 , limit : 1000 , }); return media; }

It seems like there's a mismatch between the data fetched from the API and what the frontend displays. Any insights or suggestions on why this might be happening?

New Posts Not Showing on Frontend After Deploying Payload CMS to Vercel