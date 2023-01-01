I'm really happy that you launched next-payload!!

Out of curiosity, why did you decide to use the 'template approach' and copy over all of the logic into the developers' project instead of a catch-all route similar to next-auth with a singular, comprehendible file? While I appreciate the flexibility this approach provides, I don't think the average developer desires to make any changes to the copied files. How are you planning to communicate changes that have to be made in case of an update to the package?

I've always valued Payload for its simplicity and the great DX, but I've found that the 'next-payload' package doesn't quite align with that philosophy... Could you provide some insight into the benefits and considerations that led to this decision?