Next Payload boilerplate build

Hi - I'm running into an issue when I try to build my site for production... which is based upon your nextjs boilerplate starter repo.

After a lot trial and error I can run a successful build, however the resulting

/dist

folder contains zero

*.module.scss

files. These files are correctly referenced throughout the generated

.js

files, however all component folders are empty of the referenced

*.module.scss

files.

Therefore the

yarn serve

command fails with

MODULE_NOT_FOUND

errors.

Do you have any ideas where I might start on fixing this issue? Feels like a Webpack issue, but I thought this kind of file processing was handled automatically by the next build process?

Happy to share access to the repo.

If I manually copy a few missing

*.scss

files into the respective folders within

/dist

, then the

yarn serve

moves on to the next missing scss file.

Tested this to sanity check that these files should actually be copied. Obviously I can't manually copy all of these missing scss files, so does anyone know how I might go about fixing this issue?

Looking into this further, I can see that next does indeed build the site correctly. I can run the build with

next start

and it loads the site with all styling in place. However nothing runs other than the 404 page....

So the problem seems to be coming from the build server script:

"build:server": "tsc --project tsconfig.server.json",

Which is what outputs to the

/dist

folder.

I'm really confused by what need to be done here.

Looking at your more recent examples… I can see the use of

copyfiles

script. I’ll try this and report back.