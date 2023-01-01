I am trying next-payload-demo locally and after when I visit localhost:3000/admin I get the following error:
error - ./css/app.scss
Module parse failed: Unexpected character '@' (1:0)
@use './queries.scss' as *;
| @use './colors.scss' as *;
| @use './type.scss' as *;
any hint?
This seems like a Webpack/Sass error
or scss
Like the module for parsing isn't being included or something of that nature
This is the output of yarn:
warning ../../package.json: No license field
info No lockfile found.
[1/4] Resolving packages...
warning payload > css-minimizer-webpack-plugin > cssnano > cssnano-preset-default > postcss-svgo > svgo > stable@0.1.8: Modern JS already guarantees Array#sort() is a stable sort, so this library is deprecated. See the compatibility table on MDN: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/sort#browser_compatibility
[2/4] Fetching packages...
[3/4] Linking dependencies...
warning " > @aws-sdk/lib-storage@3.319.0" has unmet peer dependency "@aws-sdk/abort-controller@^3.0.0".
warning "@payloadcms/next-payload > webpack-filter-warnings-plugin@1.2.1" has unmet peer dependency "webpack@^2.0.0 || ^3.0.0 || ^4.0.0".
warning "payload > @monaco-editor/react@4.5.0" has unmet peer dependency "monaco-editor@>= 0.25.0 < 1".
warning "payload > react-select@3.2.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0".
warning "payload > react-select@3.2.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0".
warning "payload > react-diff-viewer@3.1.1" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0".
warning "payload > react-diff-viewer@3.1.1" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0".
warning "payload > use-context-selector@1.4.1" has unmet peer dependency "scheduler@>=0.19.0".
warning "payload > @monaco-editor/react > @monaco-editor/loader@1.3.3" has unmet peer dependency "monaco-editor@>= 0.21.0 < 1".
warning "payload > react-select > react-input-autosize@3.0.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^16.3.0 || ^17.0.0".
warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^17.0.0".
warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^17.0.0".
warning " > sass-loader@13.2.2" has unmet peer dependency "webpack@^5.0.0".
warning Workspaces can only be enabled in private projects.
Hey @fedoraman some changes were pushed to this template today, I would pull those in to start. Have you ran
yarn or npm install
to install the dependencies?
Same issue!
Ok it is working now 🙂
what did you do to fix it
