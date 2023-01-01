DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
next-payload-demo

default discord avatar
fedoraman
3 months ago
9

I am trying next-payload-demo locally and after when I visit localhost:3000/admin I get the following error:


error - ./css/app.scss


Module parse failed: Unexpected character '@' (1:0)


@use './queries.scss' as *;

| @use './colors.scss' as *;


| @use './type.scss' as *;



any hint?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 months ago

    This seems like a Webpack/Sass error



    or scss



    Like the module for parsing isn't being included or something of that nature

  • default discord avatar
    fedoraman
    3 months ago

    This is the output of yarn:


    warning ../../package.json: No license field info No lockfile found. [1/4] Resolving packages... warning payload > css-minimizer-webpack-plugin > cssnano > cssnano-preset-default > postcss-svgo > svgo > stable@0.1.8: Modern JS already guarantees Array#sort() is a stable sort, so this library is deprecated. See the compatibility table on MDN: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/sort#browser_compatibility [2/4] Fetching packages... [3/4] Linking dependencies... warning " > @aws-sdk/lib-storage@3.319.0" has unmet peer dependency "@aws-sdk/abort-controller@^3.0.0". warning "@payloadcms/next-payload > webpack-filter-warnings-plugin@1.2.1" has unmet peer dependency "webpack@^2.0.0 || ^3.0.0 || ^4.0.0". warning "payload > @monaco-editor/react@4.5.0" has unmet peer dependency "monaco-editor@>= 0.25.0 < 1". warning "payload > react-select@3.2.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0". warning "payload > react-select@3.2.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0". warning "payload > react-diff-viewer@3.1.1" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0". warning "payload > react-diff-viewer@3.1.1" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0". warning "payload > use-context-selector@1.4.1" has unmet peer dependency "scheduler@>=0.19.0". warning "payload > @monaco-editor/react > @monaco-editor/loader@1.3.3" has unmet peer dependency "monaco-editor@>= 0.21.0 < 1". warning "payload > react-select > react-input-autosize@3.0.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^16.3.0 || ^17.0.0". warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^17.0.0". warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^17.0.0". warning " > sass-loader@13.2.2" has unmet peer dependency "webpack@^5.0.0". warning Workspaces can only be enabled in private projects.
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @fedoraman some changes were pushed to this template today, I would pull those in to start. Have you ran

    yarn or npm install

    to install the dependencies?

  • default discord avatar
    fedoraman
    3 months ago

    Same issue!


    This is the output of yarn:
    yarn install v1.22.19 warning ../../package.json: No license field [1/4] Resolving packages... [2/4] Fetching packages... [3/4] Linking dependencies... warning " > @aws-sdk/lib-storage@3.282.0" has unmet peer dependency "@aws-sdk/abort-controller@^3.0.0". warning " > @payloadcms/next-payload@0.0.21" has incorrect peer dependency "payload@^1.7.1". warning "@payloadcms/next-payload > webpack-filter-warnings-plugin@1.2.1" has unmet peer dependency "webpack@^2.0.0 || ^3.0.0 || ^4.0.0". warning "payload > @monaco-editor/react@4.4.6" has unmet peer dependency "monaco-editor@>= 0.25.0 < 1". warning "payload > express-graphql@0.12.0" has incorrect peer dependency "graphql@^14.7.0 || ^15.3.0". warning "payload > react-diff-viewer@3.1.1" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0". warning "payload > react-diff-viewer@3.1.1" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^15.3.0 || ^16.0.0". warning "payload > react-select@3.2.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0". warning "payload > react-select@3.2.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0". warning "payload > use-context-selector@1.4.1" has unmet peer dependency "scheduler@>=0.19.0". warning "payload > @monaco-editor/react > @monaco-editor/loader@1.3.2" has unmet peer dependency "monaco-editor@>= 0.21.0 < 1". warning "payload > react-select > react-input-autosize@3.0.0" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^16.3.0 || ^17.0.0". warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^17.0.0". warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^17.0.0". warning " > sass-loader@13.2.0" has unmet peer dependency "webpack@^5.0.0". [4/4] Building fresh packages...


    This is the output of yarn dev:
    yarn run v1.22.19 warning ../../package.json: No license field $ next dev warn - You are using a non-standard "NODE_ENV" value in your environment. This creates inconsistencies in the project and is strongly advised against. Read more: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/non-standard-node-env warn - You are using a non-standard "NODE_ENV" value in your environment. This creates inconsistencies in the project and is strongly advised against. Read more: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/non-standard-node-env ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3000, url: http://localhost:3000 ... warn - You have enabled experimental features (appDir, outputFileTracingExcludes) in next.config.js. warn - Experimental features are not covered by semver, and may cause unexpected or broken application behavior. Use at your own risk. info - Thank you for testing

    appDir

    please leave your feedback at https://nextjs.link/app-feedback warning ../../package.json: No license field (node:403418) ExperimentalWarning: The Fetch API is an experimental feature. This feature could change at any time (Use

    node --trace-warnings ...

    to show where the warning was created) event - compiled client and server successfully in 1075 ms (266 modules) wait - compiling... event - compiled client and server successfully in 320 ms (266 modules) wait - compiling /_error (client and server)... event - compiled client and server successfully in 248 ms (267 modules) warn - Fast Refresh had to perform a full reload due to a runtime error. wait - compiling /(site)/page (client and server)... error - ./css/app.scss Module parse failed: Unexpected character '@' (1:0) > @use './queries.scss' as *; | @use './colors.scss' as *; | @use './type.scss' as *;

    I am using Linux.


    Ok it is working now 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    proksimacentauri
    last month

    what did you do to fix it

