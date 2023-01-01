next-payload / redirect plugin

Has anyone been able to get the redirects plugin working on next-payload?

The plugin works on payload side, but when using redirects in next.config.js from the redirects example, starting dev server results in:

TypeError: fetch failed at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11118:11) at async module.exports [as redirects] (/next-cms-payload/redirects.js:21:24) at async loadRedirects (/next-cms-payload/node_modules/next/dist/lib/load-custom-routes.js:365:21) at async Promise.all (index 2) at async loadCustomRoutes (/next-cms-payload/node_modules/next/dist/lib/load-custom-routes.js:439:44) at async DevServer.prepareImpl (/next-cms-payload/node_modules/next/dist/server/dev/next-dev-server.js:648:29) at async NextServer.prepare (/next-cms-payload/node_modules/next/dist/server/next.js:165:13) at async Server.<anonymous> (/next-cms-payload/node_modules/next/dist/server/lib/render-server.js:124:17) { type: 'TypeError', cause: { name: 'HeadersTimeoutError', code: 'UND_ERR_HEADERS_TIMEOUT', message: 'Headers Timeout Error' } }

Is there any way to get this working?

